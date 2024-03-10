DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DEREK GAINES & DAVE TEMPLE - LIVE!

The Bill Murray
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
See American standup comics & best friends, Derek Gaines & Dave Temple Live!

Derek Gaines is an American WGA award winning and Daytime Emmy nominated writer, actor and stand-up comedian who's known as the man with “the smile of a thousand angels!" He has...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Derek Gaines, Dave Temple

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

