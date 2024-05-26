Top track

The Reverend Horton Heat - Psychobilly Freakout

Reverend Horton Heat w/ SURFRAJETTES

Ember Music Hall
Sun, 26 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $31.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

REVEREND HORTON HEAT w/ SURFRAJETTES
Doors open at 6:30pm | Show Starts at 7pm

Get ready to immerse yourself in an electrifying fusion of rockabilly, country, punk, and surf rock as the legendary Reverend Horton Heat takes the stage at Ember on Ma...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Ember Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Surfrajettes, Reverend Horton Heat

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

