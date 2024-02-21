DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Testify: Harry's House Performed by a Gospel Choir

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

*SECOND DATE ANNOUNCED*

This February, The Testify gospel choir will spend an intimate evening performing Harry Styles' hit 2022 album ‘Harry’s House’.

Considered his finest album to date, ‘Harry's House’ takes Styles away from his boy band beginnings an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.