Top track

Phunkadelica - The Decadance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sirens: Phunkadelica (Correspondant)

Downtown LA
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Phunkadelica - The Decadance
Got a code?

About

We kick off the 2024 season and welcome you back from the holidays break by bringing somebody unique and special: Phunkadelica. It has been more than a year in the works, and we can finally announce that it happens. Be prepared for the sparkling night of f...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sirens.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Downtown LA

Downtown, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.