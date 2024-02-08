DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Salsa Queen: The brand new live Salsa Jam session at Tulse Hill's Very Own Boozer, Queen of the South.
Join us for an unforgettable night of jamming, live music, DJs and hip swinging.
Brush up on your steps with a Salsa Dance class at 7PM led by the love...
