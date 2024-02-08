DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Salsa Queen: Live Jam at Queen of the South

Queen of the South
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Salsa Queen: The brand new live Salsa Jam session at Tulse Hill's Very Own Boozer, Queen of the South.

Join us for an unforgettable night of jamming, live music, DJs and hip swinging.

Brush up on your steps with a Salsa Dance class at 7PM led by the love...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queen of the South
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

