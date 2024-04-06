Top track

So Long Sucker

Oh! Gunquit

The Lexington
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oh! Gunquit is a London-based 'rumble-bop trash blitz freak-a-billy' five-piece that formed in 2011 after neighbours Tina Swasey and Simon Wild met each other while frequenting a North London vinyl-only sweaty cellar club DJ night. After an energetic pogo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.
Lineup

DJ Scratchy, The Daffodils, Oh! Gunquit

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

