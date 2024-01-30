DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roberto Anelli :Stand-Up Comedy a Palermo

Mind House
Tue, 30 Jan, 9:00 pm
ComedyPalermo
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ROBERTO ANELLI

Palermitano classe 1986, si forma prima come musicista comico, dal 2016 al 2019 è autore comico e sceneggiatore cinematografico (TutAPPosto prodotto dalla Tramp LTD distribuito dalla Medusa Film). Dal 2019 inizia la sua carriera nella stand...

Questo è un evento 16+
Powered by Comedy Show

Lineup

Roberto Anelli

Venue

Mind House

Via San Lorenzo 273, 90146 Palermo città metropolitana di Palermo, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.