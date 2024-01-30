DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ROBERTO ANELLI
Palermitano classe 1986, si forma prima come musicista comico, dal 2016 al 2019 è autore comico e sceneggiatore cinematografico (TutAPPosto prodotto dalla Tramp LTD distribuito dalla Medusa Film). Dal 2019 inizia la sua carriera nella stand...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.