DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Svapino | Se non lo usi, scambialo!

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Sun, 14 Jan, 5:00 pm
PartyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Anche quest’anno hai ricevuto un regalo deludente? Nessun problema! In collaborazione con Svape Party stiamo organizzando un evento per liberarci di ciò di cui non abbiamo più bisogno ma che potrebbe essere utile per qualcun'altr*!

Domenica 14 Gennaio po...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.