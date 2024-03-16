DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cowgirl Clue

Market Hotel
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cowgirl Clue at Market Hotel

with White Ring + Special Guests

This is an all ages event
Presented by Baby's Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cowgirl Clue

Venue

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

