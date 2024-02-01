DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Do It Without You

YES Basement
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£10.50
About

From London to Manchester, new music discovery night Do It Without You will be taking over YES (The Basement) on Thursday 1st February with performances from pending superstars Keo, Eden Rain, Dove Ellis and Beattie. Keo is a 4 piece alt-rock band formed b...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eden Rain, Dove Ellis, Beattie and 1 more

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

