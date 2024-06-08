Top track

MOOSE BLOOD - SOLD OUT

The Underworld
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.63

About

I’LL KEEP YOU IN MIND, FROM TIME TO TIME 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Moose Blood have announced their first show since 2018, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their landmark debut emo album “ I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time”.

Formed in August of 20...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moose Blood

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

