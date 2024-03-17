Top track

Runnner - Bluejay

~*/Starsdust\*~ a different kind of runnner show

Club Tee Gee
Sun, 17 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I’ve got a runnner side project thing I’d love to do a show for sometime... I’m putting out an ambient/electronic album and wanting to do a kind of fusion-y jazz set with my band to celebrate the release. Let me know if you’d be interested!

Thanks,

Noah/...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by AMPM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Runnner

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

