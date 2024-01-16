DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

mingjia, Human Error Club, Lucy Liyou

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

mingjia sings, composes, improvises, writes songs, writes words, curates shows & events, draws, animates, design visually, hangs out in los angeles & toronto, was born in beijing, writes and sings original music (her debut LP ‘star, star’ just came out on...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.