Emi Secrest and Charlie BeReal

The Stowaway
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Stowaway Presents an evening with Charlie BeReal and Emi Secrest live in DTLA. $15 Pre-sale and $20 at the door.

This is a 21+ event
The Stowaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

