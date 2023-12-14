DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silencio x Cieloterra

Cieloterra
Thu, 14 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€6
About

Thursday 14th Dec | Silencio X Cieloterra

Get ready for another unforgettable night, full of good vibes and underground techno.

This time a wealth of Roman artists will dictate the rules in the console.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
Lineup

Key Clef

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

