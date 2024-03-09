DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Decibel Magazine Tour 2024 - Hulder, Devil Master, Worm, Necrofier

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Decibel Magazine Tour 2024 featuring Hulder, Devil Master, Worm, and Necrofier!

Join us for an unforgettable night of extreme metal!

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Hulder, Devil Master, Worm and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.