DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to Glitterball: A Modern Disco Dance Party
Disco with a touch of moderne, but with the same soul and vibrancy that we all know and love.
Glitterball celebrates the music of
Jamiroquai / Purple Disco Machine / Chromeo / Folamour / Peggy Gou / Daf...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.