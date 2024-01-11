DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Glitterball: A Modern Disco Dance Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Glitterball: A Modern Disco Dance Party

Disco with a touch of moderne, but with the same soul and vibrancy that we all know and love.

Glitterball celebrates the music of

Jamiroquai / Purple Disco Machine / Chromeo / Folamour / Peggy Gou / Daf...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

