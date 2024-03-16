DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sounds of Soviet Underground w/ Special Guests

The Victoria
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
A night dedicated to Soviet-era underground music scene with songs of influential Red Wave bands performed live. From dingy illegal gatherings to becoming national heroes, they have won the hearts of the nonconformist Soviet generation. The live show will...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open8:00 pm

