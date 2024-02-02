Top track

Electric Wave w/ Gentlemens Club

Super Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:30 pm
PartyMilano
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brace yourselves for the next level Electric Wave event, leveling up from our epic sold-out show! We're bringing the vibes, and the bass is gonna hit you like never before!

Get hyped because the insane trio, Gentlemens Club, is rolling into town to make y...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Super Club S.r.l..

Lineup

Gentlemens Club, gyrofield

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

