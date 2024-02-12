DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Love Choir! *Vince is out*

Union Pool
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Free! Every Monday!

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Loop De Lou Production Corp dba Union Pool
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rev. Vince Anderson

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.