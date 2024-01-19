DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sideshow

Trapeze
18 Jan - 19 Jan 2024
PartyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Launching at one of North London’s most iconic clubs, Trapeze. Enter the madhouse for the start of Sideshow Thursday’s. With drink prices from £4 and tickets from £3, you don't wan to miss out!

Music: Pop, Commercial & RnB

Nearest Tube: Old Street (North...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Student Event Tickets
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Trapeze

89 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3HX
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am
Event ends2:30 am
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.