DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Down, Down, Down presents their first affordable midweek jamboree on February 6th 2024. There will be sets from The Last Whole Earth Catalog, Lichen, Bert Ussher & Sidney Jones. 4 acts? 6 pounds? What a bargain!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.