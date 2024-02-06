DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Down, Down, Down Presents - LWEC & co.

The Social
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Down, Down, Down presents their first affordable midweek jamboree on February 6th 2024. There will be sets from The Last Whole Earth Catalog, Lichen, Bert Ussher & Sidney Jones. 4 acts? 6 pounds? What a bargain!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Down Down Down.
£
Lineup

Lichen, The Last Whole Earth Catalog

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

