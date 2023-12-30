DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BMK: Girls Night Out

Brooklyn Music Kitchen
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Dating in the city is hard, community shouldn't be"

Join us at BMK for a girls "meet-cute" crafted exclusively for women ready to vibe, connect, and build a badass community.

The Vibe:

Food: Grab a bite of Brooklyn's finest eats – our menu is a no-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Music Kitchen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brooklyn Music Kitchen

177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.