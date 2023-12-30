DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Dating in the city is hard, community shouldn't be"
Join us at BMK for a girls "meet-cute" crafted exclusively for women ready to vibe, connect, and build a badass community.
The Vibe:
Food: Grab a bite of Brooklyn's finest eats – our menu is a no-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.