DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Who's The Boss? A Tribute to Bruce And His Glory Days live at Eddie's Attic!
Amplify My Community is celebrating The Boss with a night of Bruce Springsteen's greatest songs, performed by a collection of the very best local and regional artists.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.