DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUPA DUPA FLY VS AFROBEATS

The Lower Third
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

11PM-4AM, EVERY FRIDAY

Expect Hiphop, RnB AND Afrobeats from the 2000s, right up to the present day from two legends in the scene. Supa Dupa Fly has become THE necessity in many Hiphop, RnB lovers diaries, celebrating Hiphop & RnB culture from the 90s-Now...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supa Dupa Fly.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Larizzle, Sandra

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.