DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FEEL THE VIBES #1

Guru Club
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FEEL THE VIBES #1

Venez découvrir l’ambiance envoûtante des Feel The Vibes au Guru Club, au cœur de Bastille.

Joignez-vous à nous pour cette soirée unique au Guru Club et venez profiter d’une expérience mémorable.

Au programme :

Explorez l'essence de l...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Guru World.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HANOWER, DJ Alkior

Venue

Guru Club

36 Boulevard De La Bastille, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.