Soup presents: Yem Gel + ARCTYPE + Y0GA + ALICE VINCENT-BARWOOD

Soup
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ArtManchester
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

An evening of visuals, film screenings and live music by Manchester and London artists:

  • Yem Gel
  • Arctype
  • Y0GA
  • Alice Vincent-Barwood

**ARCTYPE
**Arctype is a sound artist, producer and DJ, whose work reflects the chaos and fragmented beauty of post-i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SOUP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yem Gel

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

