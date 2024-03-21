Top track

Bistrot

Chiamamifaro

Alcazar Live
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80

Bistrot
About

chiamamifaro è il progetto della ventenne Angelica Gori, di indole e stanza bergamasca ma con una forte passione per i luoghi esotici, i cactus, la ginnastica ritmica e lo yoga. Subito dopo la maturità dà vita a chiamamifaro e il 3 luglio 2020 esce il sing...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Chiamamifaro

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

