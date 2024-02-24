DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Snow Strippers

Le Hasard Ludique
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Snow strippers is a duo made up of members Tatiana Schwaninger and Graham Perez. They met in Florida in 2018 and began making music together towards the end of 2021, forming the band Snow Strippers. Graham had been producing music for years, while Tati had...

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snow Strippers

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

