DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Raquel Kurpershoek Musicastrada Calci

Cortile Antistante Certosa di Calci
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:45 pm
GigsCalci
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

24 Luglio 2024 Raquel Kurpershoek @ Musicastrada Festival - Calci

Tutte le età
Ass Cult Musicastrada

Venue

Cortile Antistante Certosa di Calci

Via Roma, 79, 56011 Calci PI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.