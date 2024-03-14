Top track

Mike Zito - Big Mouth

Mike Zito

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$32

About

Mike Zito is one of the most lauded artists in the contemporary blues arena today and rightfully so, but for him, the thing that counts the most is maintaining his honesty, authenticity and integrity. Those are the qualities that have steered Zito’s care...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Zito

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

