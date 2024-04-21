DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domenico Lancellotti / Ricardo Dias Gomes

Cafe OTO
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Linea and Mais Um Discos present a double bill from two of Rio de Janeiro's most forward-thinking musicians and frequent collaborators Domenico Lancellotti and Ricardo Dias Gomes. They have been revered names in Brazilian music over the past 20 years....

Under 18s need to be accompanied by an adult at all time
Presented by La Linea - The London Latin Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ricardo Dias Gomes, Domenico Lancellotti

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

