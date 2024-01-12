DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Breaking Sound Nashville 01/12

Novel Edgehill Nashville
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
From $15.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We showcase the hottest emerging artists & bands in premium locations around the city. #BreakingSoundNashville

Feat. Emme Cannon, Angela Moreno, William Toll, + more

Please bring ID.

Seating will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

No prof...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Breaking Sound.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Novel Edgehill Nashville

801 12th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.