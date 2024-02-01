DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dylan John Thomas Intimate Performance

Jacaranda Baltic
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £19.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jacaranda Records is very pleased to present a live intimate performance from Dylan John Thomas in celebration of his debut, self-titled album

Album bundles can be collected on the day of the event

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dylan John Thomas

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

