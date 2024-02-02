DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carla J Easton

Sneaky Pete's
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Carla J. Easton is an award nominated singer-songwriter, releasing 3 critically acclaimed albums, writing for TeenCanteen, Belle & Sebastian, BMX Bandits, Hen Hoose & National Theatre Scotland. Championed by BBC6 Music, she has performed at festivals acros...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Carla J. Easton

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

