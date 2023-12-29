Top track

Emo Night: Wade MacNeil

Warehouse Concert Hall
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$12.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Warehouse Concert Hall Presents 

EMO NIGHT ST. CATHARINES

DJ SET BY:

WADE MACNEIL
of ALEXISONFIRE

We're bringing back all your favourite sad songs for a throwback EMO NIGHT at Warehouse Concert Hall, with a DJ set by Wade MacNeil of Alexi...

This is an 19+ event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wade MacNeil

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

