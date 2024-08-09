Top track

SALMO NOYZ - SOTTOSOPRA FEST “HELLRAISERS LIVE”

Parco Gondar
Fri, 9 Aug 2024, 10:30 pm
From €45.38

🔥 IL PARCO GONDAR È GIÀ CVLT 🔥

Volevamo sganciarvela bella calda sta bomba 💣

Per il PRIMO ANNUNCIO dell’11th Edition del Sottosopra Fest bisogna avere il serbatoio pieno perché arrivano SALMO e NOYZ con l’HELLRAISERS LIVE 🩸

🎤 SALMO + NOYZ

Tutte le età
Lineup

Salmo, Noyz Narcos

Venue

Parco Gondar

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

