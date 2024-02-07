DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With a background in experimental performance and classical composition, Ben Shemie hails as lead singer and guitarist of Montréal art rock outfit SUUNS, whose four-album run over the last decade has tactfully blurred the lines between jazz, no wave and Kr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.