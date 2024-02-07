Top track

Baby Blue

Ben Shemie, Carl Didur

The Baby G
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a background in experimental performance and classical composition, Ben Shemie hails as lead singer and guitarist of Montréal art rock outfit SUUNS, whose four-album run over the last decade has tactfully blurred the lines between jazz, no wave and Kr...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.

Lineup

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

