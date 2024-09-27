Top track

Wild Willy Barrett & John Otway - Really Free (Original Version)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The John Otway Band

New Cross Inn
Fri, 27 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wild Willy Barrett & John Otway - Really Free (Original Version)
Got a code?

About

Rock veteran John Otway dubbed himself “rock’n’roll’s greatest failure” after many unsuccessful attempts to produce a second hit single to follow his 1977 classic '(Cor Baby, That’s) Really Free' with Wild Willy Barrett.

However, a mere quarter century la...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Otway

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.