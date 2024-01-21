DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Magnetics

Dabadaba
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Formados en 2017 por el líder Olly Riva de Shandon y The Soulrockets. Su música se inspira en el ska original de los años sesenta y el reggae temprano, pero en un soul vintage y sabor RNB. La banda ha realizado giras continuas más de 350 shows en 5 años, i...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

The Magnetics

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

