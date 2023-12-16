DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Turtles in Colour

The Lower Third
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Turtles are back for Season 3 of Art Beyond the shell.

Come and celebrate their 2nd anniversary at The Lower Third.

5 Sets, 10 DJs, 200+ Turtles, 2 Years of Art Beyond the Shell!

This is an 18+ event
Art beyond the shell
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

