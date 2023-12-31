DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gin & Juice: Old School Hip-Hop NYE 2023

The Steel Yard
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gin & Juice : Old School Hip-Hop NYE 2023

Embrace the Nostalgia, Feel the Vibes, and Countdown to the Ultimate Old School Hip-Hop NYE party!

Date: December 31, 2023 - January 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Location: The Steelyard, London

Step into a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lowercase

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.