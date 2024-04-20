Top track

Boyanka Kostova - Pola Costa

Sala Capitol
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsSantiago de Compostela
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Boyanka Kostova mete en la coctelera la retranca gallega, el folklore regional y los ritmos tradicionales; les añade sonidos urbanos, contemporáneos y electrónicos, loops de efectos, samples, caja de ritmos… El resultado es puro flow rural. Trap de aldea,...

"Prohibida la entrada a menores de 16 años"
Organizado por Ernie Records.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Rúa de Concepción Arenal, 5, 15702 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

