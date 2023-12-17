DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Carogna - Spettacolo d'improvvisazione teatrale

Latteria Molloy
Sun, 17 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyBrescia
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Torna "La Carogna"! Non puoi mancare!

Cos'è "La Carogna"? All'attore che nell'ultimo spettacolo è stato votato come "il peggiore" È SALITA LA CAROGNA! ed il suo obiettivo sarà quello di far fare brutta figura agli attori sul palco con lui, sfidandoli ad i...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ABIT e Latteria Molloy.

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

