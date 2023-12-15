DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barkee Bay Live + Orgasmo Party

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
DJBrescia
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dopo due EP e l’annuncio del primo tour ufficiale, la band composta da Giulio Barkee, Davide Tarragoni e Gabriele Consiglio, porta in Latteria la sua musica, che racconta una generazione intera. Dopo il live, si continua a cantare con Orgasmo Party, per ch...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

