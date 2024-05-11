Top track

Taste Your Love

VC Pines

Whereelse?
Sat, 11 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Soul Pioneer” WONDERLAND

“VC Pines just keeps getting better and better with every new track he releases”

JACK SAUNDERS, BBC RADIO 1

"A cocktail of realism and indie magic.” - CLASH

“VC Pines, something very special going on here” HUW STEPHENS, BBC RA...

All Ages
Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

