DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Se 2020 interrompeu o despertar de Rapaz Ego, também permitiu um devaneio primoroso de quem faz uma sesta num ano parado pela pandemia, com o EP de música latina de seu título “Rapaz Ego Canta Durante la Siesta”.
Anos passados, o disco disco é agora revis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.