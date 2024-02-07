DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rats-Tails + Pink Eye Club + Sunspells

Sebright Arms
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rats-Tails live at Sebright Arms with special guests Pink Eye Club + Sunspells!

"Rats-Tails emerge as a msucial ensemble that effortlessly weaves together a unique sonic tapestry" - Still Listening Magazine

"The south London 'Dream Rock' quartet ratchet...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sweep
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rats-Tails, Pink Eye Club

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

