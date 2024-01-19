Top track

Double Shots - Kokémoun

LA CREOLE 26

Le Chinois
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le coup d'envoi est lancé! 2024 on t'attend de pied ferme!!

Pour commencer cette nouvelle année, pour laquelle on vous souhaite le meilleur, on vous propose de se retrouver pour faire ce qu'on sait faire le mieux : Foutre le feu !!!

Nous mettons en place...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par CREOLE PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

covco, Greg, Sylvere

Venue

Le Chinois

6 Place du Marché, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open11:00 pm

