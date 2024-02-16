DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gig Pigs present: an emerging music night

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gig Pigs presents a night of new music featuring their friends foxes&hedgehogs, Kombu Nori and other emerging artists. This is a chance to listen to all-new music and join up with the Gig Pigs community.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ivo Graham, Alex Kealy, Kombu Nori

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.